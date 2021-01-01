About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience. Each glass tube comes with two (2) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Chronic Widow (White Widow X Chronic Strain) is perfect for any indica lover, with an energizing yet spacey high that will have you feeling boosted for hours and lifted with a tingly mental energy. This bud has a classic spicy cinnamon flavor with a notable hint of earthy florals. The aroma is earthy and flowery with a woody overtone that's accented by spicy cinnamon.