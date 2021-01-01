 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Claybourne Power Stacks

Claybourne Power Stacks

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Claybourne Power Stacks
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Claybourne Power Stacks

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Chem Dawg Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Orangina Smelling heavily of oranges, Orangina has strong purple buds unique to sativa strains. This strain will have you energized and ready to socialize.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review