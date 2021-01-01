Claybourne Power Stacks
The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Chem Dawg Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Orangina Smelling heavily of oranges, Orangina has strong purple buds unique to sativa strains. This strain will have you energized and ready to socialize.
Claybourne Co.
