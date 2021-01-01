 Loading…

Crunch Berries (3.5g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Crunch Berries (3.5g)
About this product

Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Crunch Berries (Blueberry x Triple OG) is an Indica with a prominent berry aroma that offers a hint of vanilla and pine-like scent. The Crunch Berries flavor has an even more pronounced sweet berry kick. The effects of this strain have been described as uplifting with a couch-locking body high.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

