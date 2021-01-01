Crunch Berries (3.5g)
About this product
Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Crunch Berries (Blueberry x Triple OG) is an Indica with a prominent berry aroma that offers a hint of vanilla and pine-like scent. The Crunch Berries flavor has an even more pronounced sweet berry kick. The effects of this strain have been described as uplifting with a couch-locking body high.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
