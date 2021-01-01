 Loading…

Hybrid

Crunch Berries (7g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Crunch Berries (7g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Crunch Berries (7g) - Small Buds

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Fourth Ounce - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Crunch Berries (Blueberry x Triple OG) is an Indica with a prominent berry aroma that offers a hint of vanilla and pine-like scent. The Crunch Berries flavor has an even more pronounced sweet berry kick. The effects of this strain have been described as uplifting with a couch-locking body high.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Crunch Berries

Crunch Berries
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

