Desert Haze (14g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Desert Haze is an Indica that relaxes both body and mind. This strain has green and purple-hued buds that are coated in thick trichomes. Desert Haze is uplifting, calming, and reported by users to have a long-lasting and tranquil high that helps keep stress and anxiety at bay.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
