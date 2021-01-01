Double OG Chem (28g) - Private Stock
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Double OG Chem (OG Chem x Double OG Sour) is a heavy hitting Indica that’s great for a long, relaxing, and pain-relieving body high. Reviewers have reported feeling a happy lift while feeling slightly focused and euphoric. This strain has a savory and skunky flavor, and an aroma that is earthy and flowery.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Double OG Chem
