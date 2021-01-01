Dough Sweet Dough (14g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Dough Sweet Dough is a cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. This strain is a Sativa leaning Hybrid, it has fuzzy amber trichomes that outline the flower and fiery-orange pistils that give this strain a noticeable aesthetic. It smells like a garden of flowers and sweet dough. Users report an uptick in focus and reduced stress.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
