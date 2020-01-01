 Loading…
Hybrid

Earthshaker OG (14g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Earthshaker OG, also known as P.O. #3, is a variety of OG Kush from Progressive Options Genetics. The powerful sativa-dominant effects are known to sneak up on you with a smooth and lengthy buzz. The buds express themselves in deep shades of green and smell like a mix of skunk and sharp cheese. The flavors produced by Earthshaker OG are earthy and hashy with sweet notes of citrusand lemongrass.

About this strain

Earthshaker OG, also known as P.O. #3, is a variety of OG Kush from Progressive Options Genetics. The powerful sativa-dominant effects are known to sneak up on you with a smooth and lengthy buzz. The buds express themselves in deep shades of green and smell like a mix of skunk and sharp cheese. The flavors produced by Earthshaker OG are earthy and hashy with sweet notes of citrus and lemongrass.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.