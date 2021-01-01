About this product

Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Epoxy OG is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica / 50% sativa). This bud packs a super stoney high that leaves you feeling unfocused and out of it for hours. The high starts with cerebral effects that work their way through your mind and then your body will begin to follow suit, leaving you couch-locked. Epoxy is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as migraines or headaches, chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, and nausea or appetite loss.