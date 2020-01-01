 Loading…

  5. Fatso (28g) - Small Buds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.