 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Fire MAC (1g) - Budder

Fire MAC (1g) - Budder

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Concentrates Solvent Fire MAC (1g) - Budder

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

You Budder believe it. Eagle Extracts Budders are made from indoor grown cannabis chosen for their unique strain profiles. Enjoy one gram (1g) of Premium Claybourne Co. Budder. Hydrocarbon extraction allows for precision, producing a pure product true to the plant’s original profile without the loss of terpenes or cannabinoids. Hand whipped to a delicious consistency, every Budder is creamy and smooth! _____ Fire MAC (White Fire X MAC) is a balanced hybrid that is slightly Indica leaning. Its crosses were selected for their mind stimulating and physically relaxing genetics It has an overwhelmingly pleasant nose with a prominent floral and citrus aroma.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review