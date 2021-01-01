Fire MAC (1g) - Budder
by Claybourne Co.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
You Budder believe it. Eagle Extracts Budders are made from indoor grown cannabis chosen for their unique strain profiles. Enjoy one gram (1g) of Premium Claybourne Co. Budder. Hydrocarbon extraction allows for precision, producing a pure product true to the plant’s original profile without the loss of terpenes or cannabinoids. Hand whipped to a delicious consistency, every Budder is creamy and smooth! _____ Fire MAC (White Fire X MAC) is a balanced hybrid that is slightly Indica leaning. Its crosses were selected for their mind stimulating and physically relaxing genetics It has an overwhelmingly pleasant nose with a prominent floral and citrus aroma.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
