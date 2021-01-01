Flo White (3.5g)
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Flo White is a cross of Flo X White #7. Flo White is an energetic yet functional daytime use strain. It has a sweet citrus aroma and flavor as well as fresh lemons, pine, and menthol.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.