Flyers Holiday Flight Pack

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Flyers Holiday Flight Pack

About this product

Claybourne Co is flying in heavy this holiday season with the Flyers Holiday Flight Pack! Six (6) half gram pre-rolls come in a holiday package for easy gifting (either for yourself or others). Every pack includes three (3) different, strain specific Flyers tubes. As always there are no lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant. Flyers use natural unbleached papers and are totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy Claybourne Flyers this holiday season _____ 501st OG 501st OG is an indica-dominant that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. 501st OG is a great nighttime strain to help with pain relief and trouble sleeping. Gelato Kush This Indica leaning Hybrid is a cross of Gelato and OG Kush. Aromas of sweet citrus candy and fresh flowers are lightly hinted by earthy pine and a hint of gas. Double Dream Double Dream is a sativa dominant hybrid strain with a 10:90 indica/sativa ratio and is quite popular amongst the cannabis community.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

