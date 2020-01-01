About this product

Claybourne Co is flying in heavy this holiday season with the Flyers Holiday Flight Pack! Six (6) half gram pre-rolls come in a holiday package for easy gifting (either for yourself or others). Every pack includes three (3) different, strain specific Flyers tubes. As always there are no lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant. Flyers use natural unbleached papers and are totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy Claybourne Flyers this holiday season _____ 501st OG 501st OG is an indica-dominant that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. 501st OG is a great nighttime strain to help with pain relief and trouble sleeping. Gelato Kush This Indica leaning Hybrid is a cross of Gelato and OG Kush. Aromas of sweet citrus candy and fresh flowers are lightly hinted by earthy pine and a hint of gas. Double Dream Double Dream is a sativa dominant hybrid strain with a 10:90 indica/sativa ratio and is quite popular amongst the cannabis community.