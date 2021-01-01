About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Franken Cake is a rare Indica strain that gives a long-lasting high and relaxes the mind and body. Anyone with racing thoughts that will not slow down will benefit from this bud, it is also helpful in soothing muscle tension and soreness. It has fruity flavors of sweet mango with undertones of coffee.