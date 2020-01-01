 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Frosted Cherry Cookies

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Frosted Cherry Cookies

Frosted Cherry Cookies

Frosted Cherry Cookies

Frosted Cherry Cookies

Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night. 

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.