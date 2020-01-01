GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$25.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night.