G MAC (28g) - Small Buds
by Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ G MAC (MAC x Colombian Strain) smells like pine and fresh lemons, with floral hints of Lilacs and Daisies. Combusting this strain amplifies the sour lemon flavor, leaving a floral and perfume-like aftertaste. Reviewers have reported sedative effects on the muscles and nerves of the body with a crystal clear cerebral euphoria.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
