Indica

Garanimals (3.5g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Garanimals (3.5g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Garanimals (3.5g)

About this product

Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ A cross between Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, Garanimals combines the deliciousness of the former and the potency of the latter to produce an indica-dominant strain that leaves a lasting impression on your senses. This flower is camouflaged with purples and greens, and the dense forest of trichomes almost gives off a silver glow. Garanimals produces high levels of THC but low levels of anxiety—a great combination for those looking for relief at the end of the day. Effects also include an incredible body sensation that is more tingly than heavy and a cerebral experience that is calming and euphoric.

About this strain

Garanimals

Garanimals
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Garanimals is a strain with a strong lineage. A cross between Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, Garanimals combines the deliciousness of the former and the potency of the latter to produce an indica-dominant strain that leaves a lasting impression on your senses. This flower is camouflaged with purples and greens, and the dense forest of trichomes almost gives off a silver glow. Its smell will ignite nostalgia in an experienced cannaseur, as it combines the sweetness of Grape Pie with a doughy, spiciness often associated with GSC strains. Garanimals produces high levels of THC but low levels of anxiety—a great combination for those looking for relief at the end of the day. Effects also include an incredible body sensation that is more tingly than heavy and a cerebral experience that is calming and euphoric. In short, this is a perfect strain for unwinding after a long day, and to partner with a massage or hot tub session. 

 

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.