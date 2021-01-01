 Loading…

Garlic Mints (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Garlic Mints (28g) - Small Buds
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Named for its intriguing taste, Garlic Mints is one bud that any indica lover needs to try at least once in their lives. This bud has a taste just like savory garlic with a hint of sharp mint to it, too! The aroma is very similar, although heavily pungent with sour hints of sharp diesel and pungent spices. The Garlic Mints high has a comfy overtone that will leave you feeling kicked back and fully relaxed from head to toe.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

