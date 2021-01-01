 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Garlotti (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

Garlotti (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Garlotti (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Garlotti (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Garlotti (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Garlotti is bred by crossing two popular strains, Chem D and Gelato, which is then crossed with the flavorful strain, Grape Mac. Fans of Garlotti enjoy its relaxing and mellow high that won't leave you stuck on the couch. This flower has a sweet and garlicky aroma with a slight hint of grapes. Its flavor is earthy and smooth, with a fruity essence and sweet hash that lingers on the palate.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review