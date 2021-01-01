 Loading…

Hybrid

Gelato #41 (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Gelato #41 (Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint Cookies) is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid with a potent sativa edge. The odor is rich with orange-citrus and pine, and even has hints of mint. The taste is even fruitier, with a tangy, orange flavor, and a pleasant mint-chocolate aftertaste. Reviewers have reported stress and pain relieving characteristics, as well as a trippy euphoria with heightened focus.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

Gelato #41

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California. 

