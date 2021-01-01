 Loading…

Gelato Cake (14g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ A cross between Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake, Gelato Cake is a hybrid strain that is both delicious and relaxing. Gelato Cake has a distinguished taste that is rich, sweet, creamy, berry, and tangy. It has a high every Indica fan would love, a creeping high with strong physically relaxing effects. Following the body high, users can expect a euphoric head high with creative stimulation. The high does turn sedative, so expect to eventually doze off.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

