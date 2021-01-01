 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gelato Cake (3.5g)

Gelato Cake (3.5g)

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Gelato Cake (3.5g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Gelato Cake (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ A cross between Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake, Gelato Cake is a hybrid strain that is both delicious and relaxing. Gelato Cake has a distinguished taste that is rich, sweet, creamy, berry, and tangy. It has a high every Indica fan would love, a creeping high with strong physically relaxing effects. Following the body high, users can expect a euphoric head high with creative stimulation. The high does turn sedative, so expect to eventually doze off.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review