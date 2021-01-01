 Loading…

Hybrid

Gelatti (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Gelatti (Gelato X Biscotti) has a nose that’s sweet, fruity, and gassy. Its delicious flavor is sweet & fruity with an added taste of berry and menthol. The Gelatti high has been described as euphoric, creative, and energizing. Reviewers have noted this strain as great for knocking out chores because of its reported mental clarity.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Gelatti

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Linalool
  3. Humulene

Gelatti is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Gelato and Biscotti. This strain is hard to find outside of California (like most strains from Cookies). The effects of Gelatti are known to be relaxing. Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze. 

