Gelatti (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Gelatti (Gelato X Biscotti) has a nose that’s sweet, fruity, and gassy. Its delicious flavor is sweet & fruity with an added taste of berry and menthol. The Gelatti high has been described as euphoric, creative, and energizing. Reviewers have noted this strain as great for knocking out chores because of its reported mental clarity.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Gelatti
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
- Humulene
Gelatti is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Gelato and Biscotti. This strain is hard to find outside of California (like most strains from Cookies). The effects of Gelatti are known to be relaxing. Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze.
