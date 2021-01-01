 Loading…

Gelatti Mints (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Gelatti Mints (Gelatti x Kush Mints) is an Indica-dominant hybrid regarded for its relaxing effects and delicious Peach flavor. Gelatti Mints has a sweet citrus and pine smell with a wonderful peach cobbler flavor and hint of mint. The high is reportedly smooth and relaxing, offering those a chance to unwind from the stressors of the day. This versatile hybrid can be enjoyed anytime, although many users choose the evening before their last meal.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

