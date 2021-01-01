Gelatti Mints (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Gelatti Mints (Gelatti x Kush Mints) is an Indica-dominant hybrid regarded for its relaxing effects and delicious Peach flavor. Gelatti Mints has a sweet citrus and pine smell with a wonderful peach cobbler flavor and hint of mint. The high is reportedly smooth and relaxing, offering those a chance to unwind from the stressors of the day. This versatile hybrid can be enjoyed anytime, although many users choose the evening before their last meal.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.