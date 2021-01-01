About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Gelatti Mints (Gelatti x Kush Mints) is an Indica-dominant hybrid regarded for its relaxing effects and delicious Peach flavor. Gelatti Mints has a sweet citrus and pine smell with a wonderful peach cobbler flavor and hint of mint. The high is reportedly smooth and relaxing, offering those a chance to unwind from the stressors of the day. This versatile hybrid can be enjoyed anytime, although many users choose the evening before their last meal.