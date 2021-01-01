About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation. Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.