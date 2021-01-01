GMO (3.5g) - Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls
About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation. Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
GMO Cookies
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
GMO Cookies, also known as as "Garlic Cookies" is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
