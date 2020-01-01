 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Godzilla Glue (1/8th/3.5g)

by Claybourne Co.

Godzilla Glue (1/8th/3.5g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Godzilla Glue (1/8th/3.5g)

Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Godzilla Glue

Godzilla Glue

Godzilla Glue

Godzilla Glue by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank is a blend of Gorilla Glue #4 from Amazon Organics and Pua Mana’s own Killa Kine King Kamehameha Kailua-Kona Gold. This sticky, tropical coupling produces monstrous green stalks with fat, resinous colas that reek of pungent earth and pine with a hint of sweet tropical breeze. Godzilla Glue’s powerful euphoria is suited for seasoned consumers. It can become rather sedative with continued consumption, so enjoy Godzilla Glue with care. This strain’s high-THC content and robust genetics make it a welcome challenge for strain hunters and heavyweights.    

Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.