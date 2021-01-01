Golden Goat (28g) - Private Stock
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Golden Goat (Island Sweet Skunk X Romulan) is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a spicy yet citrus fragrance. Its flavor has been compared to tropical fruit and lemon zest with an undertone that is tangy, earthy, and herbal. It’s known to induce a relaxing sensation, elevate mood, and induce creativity.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Golden Goat
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Linalool
- Caryophyllene
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.
