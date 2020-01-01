Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our beautiful, aromatic Granddaddy Quin is a rare 1:1 CBD:THC variety providing indica-like effects. It brings together a colorful grape and berry Granddaddy Purple aroma, along with the relaxing properties of Harlequin. _____ Claybourne Grams Perfect size serving for those interested in sampling this strain. 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
Be the first to review this product.