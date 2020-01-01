 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Granddaddy Quin

by Claybourne Co.

Our beautiful, aromatic Granddaddy Quin is a rare 1:1 CBD:THC variety providing indica-like effects. It brings together a colorful grape and berry Granddaddy Purple aroma, along with the relaxing properties of Harlequin. _____ Claybourne Grams Perfect size serving for those interested in sampling this strain. 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.