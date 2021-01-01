Gush Mints (14g) - Private Stock
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Gush Mints (Kush Mints X Durb X Gushers) is an Indica that brings on a mind and body high with a high level of potency. The aroma is sweet and earthy with a delicious candy flavor. It has super relaxing effects that are best suited for a lazy night in.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Gush Mints
