Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience. Each glass tube comes with two (2) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Head Banger is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that won the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. It produces buds that are dense, an array of olive and light green, having amber pistils along with a thin dusting of crystal trichomes. Head Banger's scent and taste are sour and of both diesel and citrus.