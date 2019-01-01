Holiday Edition 3x Sour (1oz./28g) - Private Stock
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Holiday Edition Claybourne Private Stock Ounces Tis' the season of giving! Celebrate this holiday season with the gift of Claybourne's Holiday Edition Premium Big Bud Ounce. Wrapped in holiday flare and packed with indoor, high testing buds, this ounce is sure to impress. _____ This Sativa is chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas, inherited from his parent’s strains. 3x Sour was created by crossing with the following strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.
0 customer reviews
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.