Holiday Edition Animal Cake (1oz./28g) - Private Stock
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Holiday Edition Claybourne Private Stock Ounces Tis' the season of giving! Celebrate this holiday season with the gift of Claybourne's Holiday Edition Premium Big Bud Ounce. Wrapped in holiday flare and packed with indoor, high testing buds, this ounce is sure to impress. _____ Animal Cake is the child of the legendary marijuana strains Birthday Cake and Animal Cookies. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks, and grows into dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cake has a sweet, brown sugar aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.