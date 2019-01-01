 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Holiday Edition Animal Cake (1oz./28g) - Private Stock

Holiday Edition Animal Cake (1oz./28g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Holiday Edition Animal Cake (1oz./28g) - Private Stock
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Holiday Edition Animal Cake (1oz./28g) - Private Stock

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Holiday Edition Claybourne Private Stock Ounces Tis' the season of giving! Celebrate this holiday season with the gift of Claybourne's Holiday Edition Premium Big Bud Ounce. Wrapped in holiday flare and packed with indoor, high testing buds, this ounce is sure to impress. _____ Animal Cake is the child of the legendary marijuana strains Birthday Cake and Animal Cookies. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks, and grows into dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cake has a sweet, brown sugar aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.