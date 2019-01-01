About this product

Holiday Edition Claybourne Private Stock Ounces Tis' the season of giving! Celebrate this holiday season with the gift of Claybourne's Holiday Edition Premium Big Bud Ounce. Wrapped in holiday flare and packed with indoor, high testing buds, this ounce is sure to impress. _____ Kush Mint is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through a potent cross of the classic Bubba Kush X Animal Mints strains. Perfect for any fan of a super minty flavor, Kush Mint brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency thanks to its super heavy 22-24% average THC level. Kush Mint has a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies to it. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint. The Kush Mint high isn't quite as eye-opening as the flavor, with relaxing effects that will have you kicking back and pretty sleepy if you're not careful. It starts with a warming tingle in the spine, filling you with a sense of deep permeating relaxation that ebbs and flows outwards through your limbs until you are totally calm in both mind and body. With these effects and its high level of potency, Kush Mint is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, chronic fatigue and nausea or appetite loss. This bud has fluffy oversized piecey forest green nugs with rich amber undertones, matching hairs and a coating of sparkling...