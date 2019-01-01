About this product

Holiday Edition Claybourne Private Stock Ounces Tis' the season of giving! Celebrate this holiday season with the gift of Claybourne's Holiday Edition Premium Big Bud Ounce. Wrapped in holiday flare and packed with indoor, high testing buds, this ounce is sure to impress. _____ The Lava Cake strain is a flavor-packed 70/30 Indica cross of Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) & Grape Pie, known for its delicious flavor profile and supremely relaxing high. The unique terpene profile of the Lava Cake strain offers the aroma of fresh baked goods with a sweet cake flavor and smooth smoke typical of the Cookies varieties. These beauties are tightly packed lime green buds with a speckling of purple coloring and a thick coating of glistening trichomes. Expect a powerfully sedating high that calms both the mind and body. Waves of relaxation wash over you after just a few puffs of this sweet treat. Releasing anxiety and tension from the neck and shoulders until a full-bodied relaxation is achieved. The insanely delicious flavor and powerfully relaxing effects will take the Lava Cake strain to the top of your favorites list. A great choice for unwinding after work, days off, and quiet evenings with your special someone. Lava Cake is also a good choice for those seeking relief from stress and anxiety.