Holy Cannoli (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Holy Cannoli (1g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Holy Cannoli (1g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Holy Cannoli (Gelatti X Honey B) is a balanced hybrid strain, it's named after the beloved classic treat because of its extremely sweet and tasty flavors. Smoking this strain will give you a high that is happy and uplifting. You'll also experience some tingling from this strain as it begins to relax your body from head to toe. It's important to take it slow because this strain is known to be extremely potent. Holy Cannoli buds are gorgeous with bright green and yellow colors underscored by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to stress and anxiety.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

