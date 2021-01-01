About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Ice Cream Kush (Kush Mints x Ice Cream Cake) is a potent Indica strain that showcases an abundance of kief. It has a sweet pine aroma with accents of fresh spearmint, and a taste similar to mint-vanilla ice cream. The Ice Cream Kush high has been described as lucid, euphoric, and deeply relaxing. This strain also boasts a great mental high that calms negative thoughts and lifts the spirit.