You Budder believe it. Eagle Extracts Budders are made from indoor grown cannabis chosen for their unique strain profiles. Enjoy one gram (1g) of Premium Claybourne Co. Budder. Hydrocarbon extraction allows for precision, producing a pure product true to the plant’s original profile without the loss of terpenes or cannabinoids. Hand whipped to a delicious consistency, every Budder is creamy and smooth! _____ Green on the inside, cream on the outside; that’s that Ice Cream Paint Job. As a cake cross, this strain exudes a sweet, vanilla cream, and earthy aroma. Ice Cream Paint Job is an indica-dominant strain that’s an easy, smooth hitter. And just like the name suggests, Ice Cream Paint Job is coated in a thick layer of trichomes covering its light purple paint job.