About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience. Each glass tube comes with five (5) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Green on the inside, cream on the outside; that’s that Ice Cream Paint Job. As a cake cross, this strain exudes a sweet, vanilla cream, and earthy aroma. Ice Cream Paint Job is an indica-dominant strain that’s an easy, smooth hitter. And just like the name suggests, Ice Cream Paint Job is coated in a thick layer of trichomes covering its light purple paint job.