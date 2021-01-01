Jah Bulla (14g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Jah Bulla (Kosher Kush x Jamaican Land Race x Divorce Cake x Zkittlez Cakes) is a potent Indica strain with powerful sedative effects. Reviewers have reported cerebral effects that calm the mind from racing thoughts, and a body buzz that invokes deep relaxation. Its aroma is invigorating with notes of citrus, floral, and earth.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
