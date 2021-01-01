 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jah Bulla (14g) - Small Buds

Jah Bulla (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Jah Bulla (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Jah Bulla (14g) - Small Buds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Jah Bulla (Kosher Kush x Jamaican Land Race x Divorce Cake x Zkittlez Cakes) is a potent Indica strain with powerful sedative effects. Reviewers have reported cerebral effects that calm the mind from racing thoughts, and a body buzz that invokes deep relaxation. Its aroma is invigorating with notes of citrus, floral, and earth.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review