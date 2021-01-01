Julius Caesar (14g) - Private Stock
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Julius Caesar (SoCal Master Kush x SFV OG) is an Indica with strong funk and skunky notes of earth and diesel. This flower actually tastes much sweeter than it smells and even has notes of mint. The head high is powerful and felt in the brain, and the buzz from Julius Caesar is uplifting yet chill.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Julius Caesar, also known as "JC," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cali Connection. Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Plants have average growing and yield characteristics, including a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete (although sometimes brief) stress and anxiety relief.
