Hybrid

Julius Caesar (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Julius Caesar (28g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Julius Caesar (28g) - Small Buds

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Julius Caesar (SoCal Master Kush x SFV OG) is an Indica with strong funk and skunky notes of earth and diesel. This flower actually tastes much sweeter than it smells and even has notes of mint. The head high is powerful and felt in the brain, and the buzz from Julius Caesar is uplifting yet chill.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Julius Caesar, also known as "JC," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cali Connection. Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Plants have average growing and yield characteristics, including a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete (although sometimes brief) stress and anxiety relief.

