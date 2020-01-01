 Loading…

  5. King Louis OG (10g) - Flyers 20 Pack
Indica

King Louis OG (10g) - Flyers 20 Pack

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Co is rolling in heavy with the Flyers 20 Pack, the biggest pre-roll pack in California! Twenty (20) half gram pre-rolls come in a vintage inspired tin for easy carrying and convenience. Every pack is strain specific and made without lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant. Flyers use natural unbleached papers and are totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ King Louis OG might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis OG has a very similar spicy kush aroma.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

King Louis

King Louis
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

