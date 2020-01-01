 Loading…
Indica

King Louis OG (14g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower King Louis OG (14g) - Private Stock
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower King Louis OG (14g) - Private Stock

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ King Louis OG might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis OG has a very similar spicy kush aroma.

About this strain

King Louis

King Louis
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.