 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kurple (14g) - Small Buds

Kurple (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Kurple (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Kurple (14g) - Small Buds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Kurple is an indica dominant strain with about a 5:1 indica/sativa ratio. This strain tends to be potent with a taste and smells like grapes and blueberries. Purple has earned a reputation as a creeper, its effects slowly start creeping from the back of your head until it makes its way into a euphoric body buzz. Most feel as though they are floating on this this strain, and a few bowls of this strain is more than enough to knock you out, which is why it is recommended for night time use.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review