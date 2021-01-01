Kush Cake (1g) - Budder
About this product
You Budder believe it. Eagle Extracts Budders are made from indoor grown cannabis chosen for their unique strain profiles. Enjoy one gram (1g) of Premium Claybourne Co. Budder. Hydrocarbon extraction allows for precision, producing a pure product true to the plant’s original profile without the loss of terpenes or cannabinoids. Hand whipped to a delicious consistency, every Budder is creamy and smooth! _____ Kush Cake is a soothing, indica-dominant hybrid. Carrying the tangy, sweet earthy tones of Wedding Cake, and the fresh, minty undertones of Kush Mints, this strain produces euphoric and relaxing full-body effects.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Kush Cake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. According to growers, Kush Cake buds are pointy with light green and orange hairs, and a little bit of frost. This strain is traditionally grown indoors. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.
