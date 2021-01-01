 Loading…

  5. Kush Cake (28g) - Small Buds

Kush Cake (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Kush Cake is a soothing, indica-dominant hybrid. Carrying the tangy, sweet earthy tones of Wedding Cake, and the fresh, minty undertones of Mint Kush, this strain produces euphoric and relaxing full-body effects.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Kush Cake

Kush Cake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

