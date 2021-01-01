Kush Cake (3.5g) - Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls
About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation. Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Kush Cake is a soothing, indica-dominant hybrid. Carrying the tangy, sweet earthy tones of Wedding Cake, and the fresh, minty undertones of Mint Kush, this strain produces euphoric and relaxing full-body effects.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Kush Cake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. According to growers, Kush Cake buds are pointy with light green and orange hairs, and a little bit of frost. This strain is traditionally grown indoors. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.
