Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Kush Mints is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent cross of the classic Bubba Kush X Animal Mints strains. Kush Mint brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.
Kush Mints is a popular strain in the Cookies family. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. While Bubba Kush is a famous, mythical strain from the '90s, Animal Mints is a relatively new Cookies cross from Seed Junky Genetics. Kush Mints typically has multi-colored dark purple and dark green buds with orange hairs, and its strong euphoria may be too much for novice consumers. Kush Mints has a complex Cookies smell and taste with a trademark mint aroma and taste woven in. It’s usually grown indoors, hydroponically with technical skill for best results.