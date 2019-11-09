About this product

The Lava Cake strain is a flavor-packed 70/30 Indica cross of Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) & Grape Pie, known for its delicious flavor profile and supremely relaxing high. The unique terpene profile of the Lava Cake strain offers the aroma of fresh baked goods with a sweet cake flavor and smooth smoke typical of the Cookies varieties. These beauties are tightly packed lime green buds with a speckling of purple coloring and a thick coating of glistening trichomes. Expect a powerfully sedating high that calms both the mind and body. Waves of relaxation wash over you after just a few puffs of this sweet treat. Releasing anxiety and tension from the neck and shoulders until a full-bodied relaxation is achieved. The insanely delicious flavor and powerfully relaxing effects will take the Lava Cake strain to the top of your favorites list. A great choice for unwinding after work, days off, and quiet evenings with your special someone. Lava Cake is also a good choice for those seeking relief from stress and anxiety. _____ Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.