Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Lava Cake strain is a flavor-packed 70/30 Indica cross of Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) & Grape Pie, known for its delicious flavor profile and supremely relaxing high. The unique terpene profile of the Lava Cake strain offers the aroma of fresh baked goods with a sweet cake flavor and smooth smoke typical of the Cookies varieties. These beauties are tightly packed lime green buds with a speckling of purple coloring and a thick coating of glistening trichomes. Expect a powerfully sedating high that calms both the mind and body. Waves of relaxation wash over you after just a few puffs of this sweet treat. Releasing anxiety and tension from the neck and shoulders until a full-bodied relaxation is achieved. The insanely delicious flavor and powerfully relaxing effects will take the Lava Cake strain to the top of your favorites list. A great choice for unwinding after work, days off, and quiet evenings with your special someone. Lava Cake is also a good choice for those seeking relief from stress and anxiety. _____ Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.
on November 9th, 2019
With every inhale you appreciate the beauty of this strain but the cough helps your taste buds become intriguingly impulsive. Now 7 mins into this jay I am experiencing signs of deep focus and relaxation